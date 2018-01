WHEN YOU’VE LOST BERNIE — OH, WAIT: Sanders: Questions about Trump’s mental health ‘absolutely outrageous.’

I’m just confused: Is Trump an evil Hitleresque mastermind who colluded with Russia — just like Hitler colluded with Russia! — or is he a demented old man who didn’t even want to win the election and was surprised when he did?

Time for a reboot of that Phil Hartman split-personality Reagan sketch, I guess.