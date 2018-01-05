January 5, 2018

I… I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT TO SAY: You Can Now Pump The Gas Yourself In Oregon’s Rural Places, And People’s Reactions Take Stupidity To Another Level. My very favorite is the person wondering about gas station attendants losing their jobs, as if there were no other jobs they could take. I mean, I’m sure we’ve all seen the vast hordes of displaced gas station attendants begging by the side of the highway in other states. In fact, considering how long it’s been since other states had gas station attendants, they are now generational displaced gas station attendants. That’s their only genetic capability. They were maximally optimized by evolution to pump gas, and now that the jobs don’t exist, they just stand there, forlornly, grandad, dad, grandchild, in their faded overalls with names over the pockets, holding up cardboard signs that say “please, give!” Will no one think of the plight of those who are no longer paid for pumping gas? Their livelihood and dignity is gone forever and they shall multiply, a purposeless and desperate tribe upon the Earth, longing only for a return of the glory days when people couldn’t pump their own gas. (Why, yes, that is a dent on my forehead, and it matches the one on my desk, because if I pound enough maybe the stupidity will stop bothering me.)