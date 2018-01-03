January 3, 2018

GRATITUDE: After India’s Anti-Israel UN Vote, ‘Palestinian’ Envoy Pals Around with Mastermind of Mumbai Terror Attack.

Almost a week after India’s vote against the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a senior Palestinian diplomat got into hot water for publicly fraternizing with one of India’s most wanted terrorist. Palestinian ‘Ambassador’ to Pakistan, Waleed Abu Ali, jointly addressed a rally with Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 164 people and injured 308. The rally hosted by an alliance of Islamic groups was held to condemn the US decision to formally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish State. The event took place in the northern Pakistan city of Rawalpindi.

Saeed, a Pakistani national, is the co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an outfit designated as terrorist organization by the US, India and several Western countries. India has been seeking Saeed’s extradition in connection with the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Pakistan has refused to comply with Indian requests and refused to place restrictions his activities within Pakistan.