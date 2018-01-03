January 3, 2018

A “NEBULOUS FOG” OF ACCUSATIONS: Female professor sues university after being subject to ‘malicious’ Title IX investigation.

A chemistry professor at George Washington University is suing the school after it allegedly subject her to a “malicious” sexual harassment investigation.

Chemistry and international affairs professor Catherine Woytowicz accused the university of “15 different infractions” in a recently filed lawsuit, according to The GW Hatchet.

“In a 249-page complaint,” The Hatchet reports, Woytowicz “claims that the University’s handling of the case represented a breach of contract and violated her rights under the First and Fifth Amendments and the D.C. Human Rights Act.”

Woytowicz was accused of sexual harassment by a male student but that the accusations “were later found to be unfounded,” according to The Hatchet. In the meantime, the plaintiff says she was subject to “malicious” treatment “by Title IX Coordinator Rory Muhammad, chemistry department chair Michael King and various other officials.”

University officials “barred her from teaching courses that she had taught for years, according to the complaint.”