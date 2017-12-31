December 31, 2017

SOME ALMOST-SELF-AWARENESS APPEARS: Taking Out the Trash? That’s Still a Man’s Job, Even for the Liberal Coastal Elite. “There’s no acknowledgment of the obvious inequity. No you-do-it-next-time admonishment. He accepts his role without a hint of bitterness. (In a way I do not when it comes to, say, driving car pool or coordinating play dates.) Every Monday around 9 p.m., I feel a tinge of guilt, except … not really. Almost every woman I know who lives with a man shirks this chore. It’s as if all hard-won equality in the home is tossed on trash night. It may be the last bastion of accepted 1950s behavior. And in this case — and this case alone — women are fine with that.”

Actually, there are a few others.