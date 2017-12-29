December 29, 2017

THEY TOLD ME IF A REPUBLICAN WERE ELECTED PRESIDENT, THE SEX POLICE WOULD BE INTRUDING INTO EVERYONE’S LIVES. AND THEY WERE RIGHT!

A source says, “Romantic relationships at work are not exactly unusual, but now NBC says it is taking a zero-tolerance approach. Staffers have been told that if they find out about any affairs, romances, inappropriate relationships or behavior in the office, they have to report it to human resources, their superior or the company anti-harassment phone line. Staffers are shocked that they are now expected to snitch on their friends. “Plus, there’s been a series of ridiculous rules issued on other office conduct. One rule relates to hugging. If you wish to hug a colleague, you have to do a quick hug, then an immediate release, and step away to avoid body contact. “Also there’s strict rules about socializing, including [not] sharing taxis home and [not] taking vegans to steakhouses.”

As I keep noticing, it’s amazing how the sex-harassment torpedo the Dems aimed at Trump has circled back around on them.

And, further demoralizing Trump’s enemies, is this reality:

The problem at NBC News wasn’t that people didn’t know, it’s that people who knew and should have done something didn’t. They didn’t because Lauer was a star with the power to damage almost anyone who represented a threat to him. No one wanted to take a shot at Lauer because there was a good chance you would end up fired and he’d remain untouched. That’s the same problem people at the Weinstein Company had. Everyone knew about Harvey but no one could afford to take him on. The problem with procedural rules to deal with sexual harassment and abuse is that the rules are most likely to be applied in an unforgiving fashion to people low on the totem pole while they are applied sparingly if at all to the people most likely to see the harassment as a kind of office perk. You’ll know these rules actually mean something when another A-list host at NBC gets written up for violating the hug policy. My guess: It will never happen.

Yep. It’s all bullshit. As I predicted a while back, the end result of all this #metoo stuff is more HR seminars for powerless males, while the Matt Lauers continue to do what they want, until they’re disposable.