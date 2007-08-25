December 27, 2017

LAURENCE TRIBE CALLS TRUMP STALINIST. WILL DONALD TRUMP REMIND EVERYONE OF TRIBE’S PLAGIARIST BACKGROUND?

Well, that’s one way to bridge the gap between Trump and the pro-Communist, red star-wearing Antifa.

It’s also crying wolf once again:

● NYT’s Frank Rich: ‘The G.O.P. [Tea Party] Stalinists Invade Upstate New York.’

—Media Research Center, November 2009.

● Chris Matthews Compares Conservative Republicans to Murderous Khmer Rouge Regime.

—NewsBusters, February 1, 2010.

● Andrew Sullivan calls George W. Bush the far left “Weimar President.”

—Ed Driscoll.com August 25, 2007.

But in any case, really, what’s the problem? Decades ago, Walter Duranty of the New York Times copped a Pulitzer (which the Times has never returned) assuring Americans that all of Stalin’s murders were all just a myth. This year, the Times told us how awesome all that sweet swinging sex was back in the USSR.