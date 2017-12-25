December 25, 2017
MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM ROSIE O’DONNELL: O’Donnell tells Paul Ryan he’s going ‘straight to hell.’
Rosie O’Donnell had a not-so-warm Christmas wish for House Speaker Paul Ryan: go to hell.
The fierce opponent of President Trump and the newly-passed GOP tax plan lashed out at Ryan on Twitter.
“paul ryan – don’t talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell,” O’Donnell wrote Monday.
“U screwed up fake altar boy,” O’Donnell added.
She finished her holiday attack with the hashtag: “#JUDASmuch” in a reference to the disciple who betrayed Jesus.
