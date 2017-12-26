December 26, 2017

PSYCHOLOGIST, HEAL THYSELF: Who Sent Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Horse Manure for Christmas? This Guy Did:

A package of horse manure that was hand-delivered to the Bel-Air home of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for Christmas was a political statement by Robert Strong, the activist said in a series of tweets.

He added in another tweet:

“400 years ago Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to the Wittenberg door. This week I delivered my 95 FECES to the door of the Secretary of the Treasury, the Lord of Mammon, as Jesus and the Essenes would have called him. It’s time for another Reformation.”

Strong’s unverified Twitter account says he’s from Eagle Rock, California and he told KPCC that he works as a psychologist for the L.A. Department of Mental Health.

He is also active on behalf of the local homeless, he said, adding, “”In the long run, if we don’t do stuff like this, what are we going to have left?”