December 25, 2017

MERRY CHRISTMAS! Trump White House docks UN budget $285M after Jerusalem backlash. “The Trump administration has worked out some ‘historic’ belt-tightening at the United Nations, officials announced Sunday. The UN’s budget has been slashed by more than $285 million, according to Ambassador Nikki Haley, who said the cost cuts gutted the organization’s ‘bloated management.’ On Sunday, Haley said the trimmed-down budget would mean increased discipline and accountability throughout the international organization.”