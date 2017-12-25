December 25, 2017

IF THE GENDERS WERE REVERSED, THIS WOULD BE CONSIDERED EXPLOITATION:

But I won’t lie: It was also an ego boost. I may not have had a job, a husband or a boyfriend, but at least I could attract an adorable 23-year-old.

Over the next few weeks, we texted constantly and kept getting together to talk about our dating and employment searches and to fool around. When I asked him if I seemed older, he said, “Not really. Mostly because you aren’t working and you’re around all of the time.”

I said: “When I graduated high school, you were 4.”