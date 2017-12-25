December 25, 2017

DON SURBER: Trump Is Checking Off Hugh Hewitt’s List.

So I was getting dressed this morning and pulled out the next T shirt off the pile. It is a Hugh Hewitt shirt from 15 or so years ago.

On the back, it listed the five things he was calling for Bush to do, as a Conservative president. Things he never did.

Win the war.

Confirm the judges.

Cut the taxes.

Control the spending.

Secure the border.

Well, looks like Trump hit 4 out of 5 in his first year.

Maybe spending next year?

Home run!