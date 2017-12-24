December 24, 2017

HUH. I THOUGHT JOE BIDEN SAID THAT HIGHER TAXES WERE MORE PATRIOTIC: Harvard Gets No Sympathy for Complaining About New Tax on Its Endowment.

As James Hasson of the Federalist tweets, “If this evil tax is allowed to stand, Harvard may be forced to cut its classes in ‘Tattoos: History and Practice,’ ‘Expressive Body: Dance in Cultural Context,’ ‘History of Witchcraft and Charm Magic,’ and ‘Chocolate, Culture, and the Politics of Food.’ A tragic blow to education.”

Good to see that annual $63,000 cost of attendance not going to waste.