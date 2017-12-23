«
»

December 23, 2017

I HAVE BETTER ABS THAN THIS, AND MY LIFE WASN’T RUINED, BUT I STARTED ALMOST A YEAR AGO: I Spent 80 Days Trying to Get Abs and It Ruined My Life.. Crash weight-loss is a disaster, maybe worth it if you’re a movie star trying to get in shape for a part, but even then you shouldn’t let yourself get this far out of shape.

In my case, my weight had crept up to 240 last year, a substantial part of it from eating crap at the hospital while my dad was dying. Now I’m at 217, and I’ve added a significant amount of muscle. But I did it over 10 months, not 80 days. And that’s how you should do it, if you want to do it. Your body doesn’t like big, fast, changes.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 pm