December 20, 2017

THERE’S NOTHING WRONG IN TAKING A PROFIT, MY GRANDFATHER USED TO SAY: After 7,500% Rally, Cryptocurrency Founder Sells His Coins.

Charlie Lee, creator of the world’s fifth-biggest cryptocurrency, cashed in during a 75-fold rally this year.

The San Francisco-based software engineer whose litecoin was founded in 2011 sold and donated all of his holdings over the past few days, he said in a Reddit post. The disposal was aimed at preventing a “conflict of interest” when Lee makes comments on social media about the digital currency that could influence its price, he said.

“Litecoin has been very good for me financially, so I am well off enough that I no longer need to tie my financial success to litecoin’s success,” Lee said. “For the first time in 6+ years, I no longer own a single LTC” other than a few collector’s coins.