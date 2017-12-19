December 19, 2017

LUKE ROSIAK CONTINUES TO MOVE THE AWAN STORY: House IT Aides Ran Car Dealership With Markings Of A Nefarious Money Laundering Operation. “Officials told Politico that prosecutors refused to help them punish top Hezbollah operatives involved in its money laundering network because of political concerns, such as fears of jeopardizing the Obama administration’s deal with Iran. Similarly, the Awans, who had close relationships to House Democrats including Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Gregory Meeks, have not been charged with any crimes surrounding the dealership nor with their House activities. The disclosure of a House IT breach shortly before the election by Pakistani-born Democratic staffers would have had political fallout.”