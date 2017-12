CHRISTMAS MOVIE MADNESS: The 6 Worst Christmas Movies of All Time.

AND: The Best Christmas Movies of All Time.

What, no love and/or hate for Santa Claus Conquers the Martians?

PLUS, CHRISTIAN TOTO: The 10 Best Movies of 2017 (No. 1 Got Totally Ignored).

That should provide all the Netflix & Chill you need for the season.