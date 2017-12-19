December 19, 2017

PLEASE DON’T TAKE MY SMOKED BRISKET BURRITOS AWAY: Jack in the Box sells struggling Qdoba for $305 million.

The company acquired Qdoba in 2003 when it had only 85 locations in 15 states and $65 million in sales. Jack in the Box grew Qdoba into a major national brand with more than 700 restaurants in 47 states and 2017 fiscal-year sales of more than $820 million.

But Qdoba has stumbled in recent quarters. Sales at Qdoba stores open at least a year fell 1.4% in the 2017 fiscal year, including a 3% drop for company-owned locations.

The trend worsened in the fourth quarter, with company-owned same-store sales down 4% and overall same-store sales down 2.1%.