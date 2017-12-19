December 19, 2017

WELL, THAT’S GOOD, BUT NOT GREAT: New study suggests flu vaccine could work as well as last year’s: The flu strain crossing Australia this year — and limiting the efficacy of the vaccine there — is different than the one in the United States, which means the vaccine could work. “”The majority of the viruses are well-covered by the vaccine. . . . Last year, the vaccine was 43 percent effective against the H3N2 virus and 48 percent effective overall, according to the CDC.”

Great would be something north of 90%.