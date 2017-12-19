December 19, 2017

WELL, GOOD: Trump to Boost U.S. Missile Defense to Combat Iranian, N. Korean WMD Threats.

“The United States is deploying a layered missile defense system focused on North Korea and Iran to defend our homeland against missile attacks,” according to draft language of the NSS viewed by the Free Beacon. “This system will include the ability to defeat missile threats prior to launch. Enhanced missile defense will not undermine strategic stability or disrupt longstanding strategic relationships with Russia or China.”

The document also outlines threats from state and non-state actors when it comes to weapons of mass destruction, otherwise known as WMDs.

While rogue nations such as Iran and North Korea are perfecting ballistic missiles, terror groups such as al Qaeda and ISIS are turning to cruder, but just as dangerous, weapons such as chemical and biological WMDs, according to the Trump administration’s new national security vision.

“We would face grave danger if terrorists obtained inadequately secured nuclear, radiological, or biological material,” the draft portion of the document states.

“As missiles grow in numbers, types, and effectiveness, to include those with greater ranges, they are the most likely means for states like North Korea to use a nuclear weapon against the United States,” the document notes. “North Korea is also pursuing chemical and biological weapons which could also be delivered by missile.”

China and Russia also are developing advanced weapons that could threaten America’s critical infrastructure, according to the Trump administration.

This reality has sparked the Trump administration to put a renewed focus on domestic missile defense systems, such as those used by Israel to protect citizens from rocket attacks.

The Trump administration also is prioritizing missile defense for NATO allies in Europe and elsewhere.