December 16, 2017

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: Eric Holder warns GOP: ‘Any attempt to remove Bob Mueller will not be tolerated.’

Obama’s Ethics Czar: ‘Take The Streets’ If Trump Fires Mueller.

And they keep telling us Trump is a threat to public order.

UPDATE (From Ed): Rob Reiner tweets, “Make no mistake, by attacking Mueller,DT’s state run TV (Fox) is pushing US to a constitutional crisis. Be prepared to take the streets.”

I really, really want to see Reiner at age 70, and, err, not the most physically fit of Hollywood’s denizens, personally attempt to “take the streets.”