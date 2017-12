HOW TO KEEP YOUR CAR BATTERY ALIVE THROUGH A FRIGID WINTER.

When the Insta-Daughter was away at college and left her car behind for 5 weeks over Christmas vacation the battery went flat. (Maybe it pulled more because it was a hybrid, my old Highlander). Anyway, the next year I got her this Noco solar charger with the adapter that lets it plug right into the OBDII connector underneath the dash. Problem solved! The next year it started right up after weeks of cold and disuse.