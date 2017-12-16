December 16, 2017

REMEMBER WHEN TRUMP WAS LITERALLY HITLER: Graham rips Trump over interrogation policy: It’s like ‘Obama and his team never left.’

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) turned his fire on President Trump on Friday over the Trump administration’s hesitance to depart from trying suspected terrorists in the criminal justice system.

In a series of tweets Friday afternoon, the South Carolina Republican and frequent ally of Trump turned on the administration for its decision to charge Akayed Ullah, the suspect in Monday morning’s pipe bombing in New York, in criminal court.

“I am incredibly disappointed to see the Trump Administration continue to treat terrorists as common criminals,” Graham wrote. “Giving Akayed Ullah a lawyer and putting him directly into the criminal justice system means we lose the ability to gather intelligence from a person who fits the profile of an enemy combatant.”