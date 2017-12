THESE ARE THE CRAZY YEARS: A top aide to the Texas Attorney General had to resign after sharing (on Facebook) that much-shared “Can We Be Honest About Women?” piece in The Federalist.. From the comments: “The man was guilty of a thoughtcrime. He’s lucky they didn’t let rats gnaw his face.”

Plus: “Society has decided that honest opinions should only come from retired people.”

Here’s the Federalist piece.