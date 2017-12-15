December 15, 2017

MIDDLE EAST: U.S. Displays Weaponry It Says Proves Iran’s Influence.

The exhibit included debris from what the U.S. said were the missiles used in attacks against Saudi Arabia, as well as a small explosive drone, another small missile and components used to make a self-propelled power boat filled with explosives that could target ships. A Saudi ship was attacked with such a weapon earlier this year.

U.S. officials pointed to components of the displayed weapons as proof that each was made by one of eight Iranian state-owned industries. Each of those firms, according to the Pentagon, are linked to Iran’s Ministry of Defense and its Armed Forces Logistics Agency, an arm of the ministry.

Ms. Haley noted the nine valves on the side of one of the missile components. U.S. officials maintain that only Iran produces missiles with nine valves.

All of the evidence the Pentagon disclosed was provided or loaned to the U.S. either by Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, according to U.S. officials. The embassies of those countries in the U.S. didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Houthi insurgents fired missiles into Saudi Arabia on July 22 and on Nov. 4, in the midst of the war in Yemen, prompting Saudi Arabia and the U.S. to accuse Iran of arming the rebel group and calling for international sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The U.N. report, which was expected to be released Thursday, said international investigators had found the remnants of both missiles to have the same diameter as widely used Scud missiles.