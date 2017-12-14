December 14, 2017

WELL, URBAN TEENS ARE HISTORICALLY WORSE THAN RURAL TEENS, AND URBAN AIR IS MORE POLLUTED: Study: Teen behavior worse in areas with high air pollution.. But they’re actually comparing the behavior of the same kids at different levels, so that’s something: “Parents completed a checklist every few years that tracked 13 rule-breaking behaviors among the kids, including lying, cheating, stealing, skipping school, destroying property, or using alcohol or drugs. At the same time, researchers used 25 air-quality monitors to measure daily air pollution in Southern California, relying on mathematical models to estimate the smog outside each child’s home. The investigators discovered that as air pollution levels crept up, so did the likelihood that a teen would score higher on the delinquency scale. Younan said this held true even after accounting for other factors, such as neighborhood quality, social and economic status, and other variables that can influence bad behavior.”