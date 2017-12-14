December 14, 2017

HARMEET DHILLON: Here’s How The Defeat Of Hillary Clinton Led To The Sexual Harassment Revolution.. “If President Hillary Clinton ran the country, and Bill Clinton were the First Gentlemen, would we be experiencing this cultural moment recognizing the problem of sexual harassment, and would the 2017 Person of the Year be those who spoke out about being harassed? Certainly not. More likely, Harvey Weinstein would be sipping Chardonnay in the Rose Garden and eating canapes while ogling his next victim, with Bill Clinton doing the same. President Hillary Clinton would be smugly presiding over a brittle edifice of equality, beneath which lurked decades of enabling, shaming, attacking, suppressing, and silencing. Consider the lessons that the Clintons taught generations of young people growing up in the 1990s.”