December 12, 2017

YESTERDAY, PASTA PERVNADO. TODAY, PORK PERVNADO! Famed restaurateur allegedly has ‘rape room’ in trendy NYC eatery the Spotted Pig:

The owner of one of the city’s most famous celeb hangouts, the Spotted Pig, has been accused of routinely groping female employees and demanding sex and nude photos from them — while allowing his buddies to molest them too, a new report says.

An after-hours space on the third floor of restaurateur Ken Friedman’s tony Village hot spot is even known among workers and industry insiders as “the rape room” — where public sex is on display, according to the New York Times, quoting 10 women who are accusing the powerful businessman of unwanted sexual advances.