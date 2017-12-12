December 12, 2017
YESTERDAY, PASTA PERVNADO. TODAY, PORK PERVNADO! Famed restaurateur allegedly has ‘rape room’ in trendy NYC eatery the Spotted Pig:
The owner of one of the city’s most famous celeb hangouts, the Spotted Pig, has been accused of routinely groping female employees and demanding sex and nude photos from them — while allowing his buddies to molest them too, a new report says.
An after-hours space on the third floor of restaurateur Ken Friedman’s tony Village hot spot is even known among workers and industry insiders as “the rape room” — where public sex is on display, according to the New York Times, quoting 10 women who are accusing the powerful businessman of unwanted sexual advances.
As the late Andrew Breitbart told Occupy Wall Street in 2012, stop raping people!