December 12, 2017

THE MYTH OF THE FLIGHT 93 ELECTION:

If our great American experiment fails it will because we’ve crumbled from within. We’ve failed to demand ethical leadership, and moreover, we’ve failed to be ethical in our personal lives. If the Christian church in America fails it won’t be because we didn’t win critical elections. It will be because we’re a nation of faithless, biblically illiterate Christians with weak churches and morally compromised leaders. Increasingly in the eyes of unbelievers, the Republican Party has replaced Jesus as the face of the Church. We’re known more for our politics and commitment to men like Roy Moore and Donald Trump than for our commitment to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Now more than ever, Christianity needs to divorce itself from partisan politics.