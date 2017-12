NATIONAL JOURNAL: Why Bredesen is Democrats’ Only Hope in Tennessee.

He’s a good guy, and the only Democrat with statewide prospects anymore. But I wonder how well he’ll play in a Year Of The Woman rerun, given his administration’s history of being charged with sexual-assault coverups. Odd that this National Journal piece by Alex Rogers didn’t even mention that.

I wrote this about Bredesen’s national chances for the Wall Street Journal, back in 2005.