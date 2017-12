UH-HUH: CAIR Director Outside White House: Trump ‘Empowering Christian Religious Extremism.’

FLASHBACK: Is CAIR a Terror Group?. Daniel Pipes wrote three years ago, “We who follow the Islamist movement fell off our collective chair on November 15, when the news came that the United Arab Emirates’ ministerial cabinet had listed the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as one of 83 proscribed terrorist organizations, up there with the Taliban, al-Qaeda, and ISIS.”