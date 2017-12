SIXTH CIRCUIT: Appeals judge grills university that told Title IX hearing panel ‘future of 1000 girls’ was at stake. “This ‘1000 girls’ comment, had it been a Black Lives Matter defendant who assaulted a white male, and [the panel] said we have to take the safety of our 1000 white students into account, we [judges] would lose our minds here. If you were up here trying to defend that comment, we would lose our minds.”