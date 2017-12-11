December 11, 2017

SUBPRIME BLUES: These 10 Charts Reveal An Auto Bubble On The Brink.

U.S. auto sales have hovered well north of replacement rates for several years now on the back of an improving labor environment and more importantly an extremely accommodating financing market characterized by $0 down, 0% interest loans to subprime borrowers, with perpetually longer maturities to help manage monthly payments…because if your monthly payment is $500 you can afford it, right?

But, according to data presented in Experian’s Q3 2017 auto financing market update slides, the auto market may finally be on the brink of running right off the other side of Ford’s proverbial “Plateau.”