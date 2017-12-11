December 11, 2017

THIS IS AWFUL: The Police Murder of Daniel Shaver.. “I have seen soldiers deal with al Qaeda terrorists with more professionalism and poise. . . . I know that police have a dangerous job, but they’re not at war. As I noted above, it’s infuriating to see civilian police exercise less discipline than I’ve seen from soldiers in infinitely more dangerous situations. Not one of the men I deployed with would have handled a terrorist detention the way these officers treated American citizens.”

Well, soldiers face the likelihood of discipline if they act badly. This case has gotten some attention, but nothing like the amount it would get if there were a racial angle. But Shaver is just as dead.