December 10, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE ON TRUMP, TWITTER, AND THE CRITICS:. “I don’t need 60 insiders to explain that to me. It’s an accurate picture of the media. Now, you may say, he just shouldn’t watch the TV, shouldn’t pay attention to media, should let media do its thing and stick to what’s conventionally presidential — ignore what’s being said about him. . . . Don’t fight back. Be above it all. Remember how well that worked for George W. Bush? But that’s not Trump. I can see why he uses Twitter. He’s a master at Twitter, keeping the media honest (or at least looking as dishonest as it is (or might be)).”

If George W. Bush — or Mitt Romney — had pushed back against the media 1/10 as hard as Trump does, there wouldn’t be a President Trump. For that matter, there wouldn’t be a President Trump if the media had pushed back against Barack Obama 1/10 as hard as they pushed against Bush, Romney, or Trump.