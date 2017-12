I LOVE BUZZ ALDRIN: Now he has a new “Astral” fashion line.. I loved his wife Lois, too, but I kinda understand why she, wanting a quiet retirement, left him a few years ago. He’s 87 and hasn’t slowed down.

Meanwhile, one might hope that a New York Times writer, even for the fashion section, would know the difference between “interplanetary” and “interstellar.” But such hope would be in vain.