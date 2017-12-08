December 8, 2017

HEADLINE OVERSELLS A BIT: Female aides said Franks suggested intercourse to impregnate them.. Only here’s what the story actually says: “The sources said Franks approached two female staffers about acting as a potential surrogate for him and his wife, who has struggled with fertility issues for years. But the aides were concerned that Franks was asking to have sexual relations with them. It was not clear to the women whether he was asking about impregnating the women through sexual intercourse or in vitro fertilization.”

So it’s clear in the headline, but it wasn’t clear to the women. But I think I see where this is going.