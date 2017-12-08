December 8, 2017

CHANGE: Saudi Arabia Allows First Public Concert by a Female Performer, and Saudi Women Go Crazy.

Thousands of young women attended the sold-out event on Wednesday, removing their abayas, (the floor-length robes women in Saudi Arabia are obligated to wear in public), shaking out their hair and dancing to covers of songs by pop stars such as Whitney Houston and Celine Dion. At one point, the singer looked out at the crowd and yelled, “Girl power!”

“This is a very proud moment for Saudi Arabia,” a presenter said while welcoming the Lebanese singer to the stage. “All women should express their appreciation for a fact that a woman for the first time is performing at a concert in Saudi Arabia.”

The concert was another symbol of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s attempts to modernize and reform Saudi Arabia.