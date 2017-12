TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Die-Hard Fans Of Melanie Martinez Are Burning And Ripping Her Merch After She Was Accused Of Rape. Well, not really “die-hard fans.”

Related: Melanie Martinez Has Been Accused Of Rape By A Former Friend: In a statement via Twitter, Melanie Martinez said that Timothy Heller “never said no to what we chose to do together.”