December 8, 2017

THEY DIDN’T REALLY WANT HIM GONE, THEY JUST NEEDED THE APPEARANCE OF ACCOUNTABILITY: Democratic senators and staffers shed tears during Al Franken’s resignation speech. Of course, he didn’t resign, merely announced his intention to resign at a later date. We’ll see what happens after Roy Moore is elected, or not.

Even CNN’s Chris Cilizza is calling it “Al Franken’s totally unapologetic resignation.” “Franken’s speech was defined primarily by his lack of any real apology and the clear bitterness he carries for being pushed out amid allegations that he had groped several women and forcibly tried to kiss others.”

But does a promise to resign at an unnamed later date establish the moral ascendancy the Democrats are after here?