December 7, 2017
REVANCHISM? Turkey’s Erdogan calls for border treaty review in Greece visit.
Mr Erdogan said the 1923 treaty that settled Turkey’s borders after World War One was not being applied fairly.
But Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos rejected any change to the Treaty of Lausanne.
Relations between the two Nato members have been uneasy for decades.
The 1923 treaty and the resulting population transfers between the two nations was supposed to settle the Greco-Turkish border once and for all, but it never quite worked out that way.