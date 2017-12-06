December 6, 2017

TRUMP V. FRANKEN: Comparative Analysis From Ann Althouse:

1. In place of a presumption of consent — “they let you do it” — Franken claims a right. He contends that because of his status as “an entertainer” he gets to do it whether she wants it or not.

2. Franken actually does it, even when confronted with active non-consent. Trump was only talking — outside of the earshot of any woman — about what he supposedly does. Who knows what he actually does? But even in the bragging context, the woman consents. Trump’s joke is her susceptibility to star power.

3. Franken seems to get off on the forcible intrusion on the woman. Trump seems to delight in the fact that women want him. Those are entirely different sexual orientations! Franken is the one on the rapist spectrum.