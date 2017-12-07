December 7, 2017

ANTISOCIAL MEDIA: Porn Star May Have Committed Suicide Over Twitter Bullying.

On December 3, Ames, who has over 280 movie credits to her name, tweeted her personal decision not to shoot with male porn actors who’ve shot gay porn, and a warning to another performer.

“Whichever (lady) performer is replacing me for @EroticaXNews, you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know,” [sic] she wrote on Twitter. “BS is all I can say. Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? #ladirect I do my homework for my body.”

The 23-year-old porn star was referring to the higher instances of sexually transmitted diseases in gay porn actors, which is a constant danger for porn performers. The Daily Beast reported in 2016 that the porn industry has done a poor job of protecting its stars from contracting diseases like HIV.

Following Ames’ tweet, the performer was bombarded with accusations of homophobia by a number of other adult industry actors.

According to the Blast, Ames’ death was confirmed by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office today. Her friends suspect that she committed suicide due to the bullying on Twitter. Sources told the publication that Ames suffered from long-term depression and that the incident may have contributed to her decision to take her own life.