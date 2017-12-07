December 7, 2017

HOW EXERCISE CAN MAKE FOR HEALTHY FAT. “According to a timely new study, a single session of exercise may change the molecular workings of fat tissue in ways that, over time, should improve metabolic health. This finding has particular relevance during the holidays, when, despite our best intentions, so many of us add to our fat stores. Exercise might make these annual bacchanals less metabolically damaging than otherwise.”

For me, at least, exercise also serves as an incentive not to bury all that hard work under a layer of fat.