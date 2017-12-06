December 6, 2017

JUST THINK OF THEM AS DEMOCRATIC OPERATIVES WITH PULPITS: Reform Jewish Movement: Concerned About White House Jerusalem Announcement

That was yesterday. There must have been some blowback from the grassroots, because today’s press release was much more agreeable. The fact remains that the institutional Reform movement increasingly acts as a wing of progressive Democratic politics. I have little doubt that if President Clinton, instead of President Trump, had been making the announcement about Jerusalem, no such “concern” would have been expressed.