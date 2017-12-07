December 7, 2017

WE’LL FIND OUT SOON ENOUGH: Franken’s office disputes report that he plans to resign.

When Minnesota Public Radio reported late Wednesday that Franken planned to resign on Thursday, Franken’s office denied it on Twitter.

“Not accurate,” the tweeted stated. “No final decision has been made and the Senator is still talking with his family.”

The tweet capped a long day of calls for Franken to step aside, starting with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) Wednesday morning.

“Enough is enough,” she told reporters at a news conference. “We need to draw a line in the sand and say none of it is okay, none of it is acceptable. We as elected leaders should absolutely be held to a higher standard, not a lower standard, and we should fundamentally be valuing women. That is where this debate has to go.”

Franken’s office said he would make an announcement about his political future on Thursday. No other details were provided.