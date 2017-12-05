December 5, 2017

DAVID FRENCH: The Incredible Tale of a Reckless, Partisan FBI Agent and Our Partisan Bureaucracy. “Peter Strzok’s story will hurt public trust in the federal government at the worst possible time. If the story hadn’t been verified by virtually every mainstream-media outlet in the country, you’d think it came straight from conspiratorial fever dreams of the alt-right.”

French, of course, was a NeverTrumper, but that only adds force to this piece. And maybe they were never “fever dreams.”