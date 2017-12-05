December 5, 2017

NOT SO FAST ON THAT NATIONAL CONCEALED CARRY RECIPROCITY BILL: Legislation mandating 50-state recognition of concealed carry permits is making its way through Congress, much to the delight of gun owners and Second Amendment defenders. But Rep. Thomas Massie, R-KY, tells LifeZette’s Jim Stinson the proposal contains a bad bargain.

“They’re going to get a little bit of gun control in the mix with it,” Massie told Stinson. “States and federal agencies will be coerced to put more names in the database.” How can that be? Well, the Senate version of the proposal is co-sponsored by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. They want to give $625 million to states to expand the National Instant Criminal Background Check (NCIS) database.

Stinson reports that Massie “is perplexed as to why Republican leadership in the House and the Senate is rushing to enhance NICS, when former President Barack Obama used the system to bar gun ownership based on what Social Security reported to the database on mental disabilities. Massie said he even suspects concealed carry could be stripped out of the final bill, the apparent aim of Feinstein and Schumer all along.”

Stinson said Gun Owners of America (GOA) opposes the Senate measure. The NRA backs the House version of the proposal.