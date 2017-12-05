December 5, 2017

“INDEPENDENT” COUNSEL: More Anti-Trump Messages Reportedly Sent By Members Of Mueller’s Team: “A Lot More Is Going To Come Out.” Plus:

To review: veteran FBI agent Peter Strzok, working under James Comey, headed up both the Clinton email investigation and the Trump-Russia probe before Mueller’s special counsel was created to take the reigns. Strzok – who was responsible for changing the FBI’s opinion of Clinton’s mishandling of classified info from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless,” – had an extramarital affair with FBI lawyer Lisa Page while the two were working on the Clinton “matter.” During the investigation, Strzok sent Page anti-Trump / pro-Clinton text messages, which resulted in the dismissal of both Strzok and Page from Mueller’s Trump-Russia probe. Strzok now works in the FBI’s HR department.

Strzok’s conduct during the Clinton email investigation and any other politically charged cases he’s worked on, are now being investigated by the DOJ’s Office of Personel Management the results of which, per Sara Carter of Circa, will be coming out in December and January.

Moreover, as we reported earlier today, House Speaker Paul Ryan accused the DOJ and FBI of “stonewalling” the House Intelligence Committee’s wide-ranging subpoena related to the “Trump dossier,” along with the fact that the FBI appears to have willfully tried to conceal the reason for Strzok’s reassignment from the committee.

Meanwhile, upon being blindsided with this information and publicly embarrassed, Intel committee chairman Devin Nunes was understandably less than pleased.