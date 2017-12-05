December 5, 2017

THIS IS BIG NEWS: Japan Airlines Partners with Boom Supersonic. “With a $10M investment and pre-order of 20 aircraft, this is not just a milestone for Boom, but one for civil aviation. JAL is the first airline in history to make a material financial commitment to a faster future. Concorde had dozens of pre-orders — but none carried any financial commitment, and ultimately British Airways and Air France got their Concordes for just £1 apiece.”

